Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,122,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 36.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 126,260 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 428,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

