Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$1.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CFW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

TSE:CFW opened at C$1.23 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.