Royal Bank of Canada Buys 224 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 171,813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in TopBuild by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 909,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,263,000 after buying an additional 366,828 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TopBuild by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,291,067.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,744 shares of company stock worth $2,318,191 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Nomura lifted their price target on TopBuild from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TopBuild to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

