Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura increased their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $84,126,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $83,971,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $69,076,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $46,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

