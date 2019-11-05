Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

RYCEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,316,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 109,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,580. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

