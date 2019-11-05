Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.77

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.77 and traded as low as $61.58. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 246,826 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCI.B. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.78.

The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

