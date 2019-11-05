Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RME. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

RME stock opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1-year low of C$6.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.37.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

