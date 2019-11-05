RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY19 guidance at $1.98-2.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLJ opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

