RiverFront Investment Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.47% of iShares MBS ETF worth $92,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,824. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $108.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

