RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes $9.43 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.99.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

