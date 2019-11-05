RiverFront Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.41% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,940,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 61,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 53,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.