RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $175.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

NYSE:RNG traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.96. 3,306,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,373. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day moving average of $131.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4,049.00 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 13,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $1,921,878.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,665,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $8,818,738.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,436,009.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,429 shares of company stock valued at $57,500,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $94,704,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,941,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,898,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,584,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

