RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Price Up 6.8%

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.62, approximately 2,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 37,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

RNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities began coverage on shares of RigNet in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of RigNet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RigNet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 34.33% and a negative net margin of 29.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 13,414.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 21.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.