Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) Insider Buys £9,556.80 in Stock

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) insider David M. Best bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,991 ($26.02) per share, with a total value of £9,556.80 ($12,487.65).
Shares of LON:RIII traded down GBX 18.40 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,956.60 ($25.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086. Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 20.39 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,248.50 ($29.38). The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,925.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,833.23.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.