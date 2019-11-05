Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) Insider Buys £9,556.80 in Stock

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) insider David M. Best bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,991 ($26.02) per share, with a total value of £9,556.80 ($12,487.65).

Shares of LON:RIII traded down GBX 18.40 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,956.60 ($25.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086. Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 20.39 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,248.50 ($29.38). The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,925.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,833.23.

Get Rights and Issues Investment Trust alerts:

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.