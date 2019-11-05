Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,127 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Regal Beloit worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 258,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 120.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

