Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of TreeHouse Foods worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,153,000 after buying an additional 51,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,733,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,790,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 857,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 136,191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:THS opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $343,938.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $170,113.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,902.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

