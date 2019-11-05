Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.04 Million Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

FMBI opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

