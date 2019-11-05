Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.92 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.21.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $51,474.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 726,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,891,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,535 shares of company stock worth $1,450,859 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

