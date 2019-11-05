Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 775 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 657,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth $3,638,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 571,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 44,009 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 860.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,692,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,749,000 after buying an additional 1,516,013 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Guggenheim began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

