Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 37,901 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $2,319,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,753.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 825,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 780,599 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 82,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 787,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $11.22.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRH. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

