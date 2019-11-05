Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) & NASB Financial (NASDAQ:NASB)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%.

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.92% 9.68% 1.10% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and NASB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 2.66 $4.74 million N/A N/A NASB Financial N/A N/A $29.13 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats NASB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

