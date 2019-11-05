Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 141,222 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,222 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. 16,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,662. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $354,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $531,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock worth $13,516 and have sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.