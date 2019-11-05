Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,004,929.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,464 shares of company stock worth $6,603,573. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

