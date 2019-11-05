Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,905,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.32. 20,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,205. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. ValuEngine downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.