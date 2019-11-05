Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,262,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 274,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.65.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $98.90. 15,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

