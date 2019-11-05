Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $613,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,900 shares of company stock worth $48,823,335. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.