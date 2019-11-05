Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 4,958 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 117,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. 2,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,365. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.