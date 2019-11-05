Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) PT Set at $5.00 by CIBC

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) has been assigned a $5.00 target price by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

RFP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE RFP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 445,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $326.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Randall C. Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,827,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,526,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 305,017 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 109,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

