Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SPX (SPXC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SPX (NYSE: SPXC):

10/30/2019 – SPX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

10/22/2019 – SPX is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2019 – SPX is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2019 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/16/2019 – SPX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/20/2019 – SPX had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. SPX Corp has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

