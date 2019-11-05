Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Service Co. International’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a report released on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

SCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:SCI opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $246.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $2,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,809 shares in the company, valued at $50,904,787.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $4,139,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 412,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,633 shares of company stock worth $27,215,196. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,580,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,503,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Service Co. International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,126,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 204,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 341,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

