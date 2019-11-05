REPO (REPO) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $3,318.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00220744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.01478984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00119552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

