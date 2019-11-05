Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Renasant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Renasant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Renasant stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 220,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,933. Renasant has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 87.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 44.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 110,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

