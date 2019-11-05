RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) SVP Jonathan Paradine Sells 10,000 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.94. 200,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $195.18.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 17.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 91.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 45.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

