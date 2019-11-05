RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.84% of RenaissanceRe worth $71,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 91.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 45.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $186.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.03. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $195.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

