REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $13.10 on Monday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

