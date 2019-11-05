Remme Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $141,747.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Gate.io, Tidex and Kuna. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.83 or 0.05901927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046352 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Kuna, DEx.top, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

