Reik & CO. LLC Buys 960 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. accounts for about 7.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Tiffany & Co. worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $107.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.30.

NYSE:TIF traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.80. 287,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,906. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $130.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

