Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

NYSE RWT opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.60. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RWT. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.