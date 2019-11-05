Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of RRR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.34. 646,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,199. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.48 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $185,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fertitta III bought 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $198,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,377,509 shares of company stock valued at $25,641,396. Corporate insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 24.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

