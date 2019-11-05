Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Norma Group (NOEJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Norma Group (ETR: NOEJ):

11/5/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Norma Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/18/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Pareto Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Norma Group was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOEJ stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.98 ($41.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group SE has a 1 year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1 year high of €56.05 ($65.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.91 and its 200-day moving average is €34.33.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.