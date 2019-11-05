Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cardtronics (CATM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) recently:

11/4/2019 – Cardtronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

11/1/2019 – Cardtronics had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Cardtronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Cardtronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – Cardtronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

10/28/2019 – Cardtronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

10/23/2019 – Cardtronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

10/21/2019 – Cardtronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

10/10/2019 – Cardtronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

10/8/2019 – Cardtronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2019 – Cardtronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

9/19/2019 – Cardtronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2019 – Cardtronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CATM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 947,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,459. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. Cardtronics PLC has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 275.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

