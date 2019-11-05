Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RWE (RWE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RWE (FRA: RWE):

11/1/2019 – RWE was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – RWE was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2019 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – RWE was given a new €24.80 ($28.84) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – RWE was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – RWE was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – RWE was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/1/2019 – RWE was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2019 – RWE was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2019 – RWE was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – RWE was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – RWE was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – RWE was given a new €28.60 ($33.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – RWE was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – RWE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/17/2019 – RWE was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – RWE was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – RWE was given a new €28.60 ($33.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – RWE was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €27.15 ($31.57) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.66. RWE AG has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

