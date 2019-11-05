RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RP. ValuEngine lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RealPage has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $11,964,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,434,422.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $3,173,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,504,263 shares in the company, valued at $583,656,790.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 712,667 shares of company stock worth $43,937,476. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 487.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

