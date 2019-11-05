Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.40

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.40 and traded as low as $53.00. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 52,032 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is presently 1.60%.

In other news, insider John Rawcliffe Airey Crabtree OBE acquired 45,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £24,786.54 ($32,388.00).

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.