Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 17,408.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,100,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Raytheon by 1,380.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,442,000 after buying an additional 817,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 2,697.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,832,000 after buying an additional 503,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $78,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

