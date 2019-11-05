Raymond James Analysts Give Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) a $9.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.55. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 1.68%. Newpark Resources’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,254,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 99,501 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

