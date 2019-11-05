Rate3 Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $937,664.00 and $140,145.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, DEx.top and HADAX. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.88 or 0.05789531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014485 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045490 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex, Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, HADAX, FCoin, Ethfinex, IDEX and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

