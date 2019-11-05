Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001736 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Huobi. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009709 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, Binance, LATOKEN, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

