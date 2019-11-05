Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,168. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The company has a market cap of $538.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Quotient has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $231,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,508 shares in the company, valued at $684,462.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

