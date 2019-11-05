Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,362 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.78.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $257.50 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

